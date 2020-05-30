  1. Iran
May 30, 2020, 3:15 PM

Iran records 2,282 new COVID-19 on Saturday

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry announced 2,282 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, putting the total number of cases in the country at 148,950.

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoosh Jahanpour put the death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 7,734, saying the disease has taken the lives of 57 patients over the past 24 hours.

He also noted that at least 116,827 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 2,533 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, he noted.

Janhapour added that went on to say that more than 915,998 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 6 million and the death toll has exceeded 367,000.

