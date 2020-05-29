  1. Iran
May 29, 2020, 3:06 PM

Iran coronavirus update: 2,819 infections, 50 deaths in past 24 hours

TEHRAN, May 29 (MNA) - The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 2,819 people and claimed 50 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 146,668 with the death toll standing at 7,677.

According to Jahanpour, 2,547 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 114,931 people have recovered.

So far, 896,571 coronavirus tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 357,800 with over 5.8 million known cases of infection and more than 2.5 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

