Iran coronavirus update: 2,819 infections, 50 deaths in past 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Friday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 146,668 with the death toll standing at 7,677.

According to Jahanpour, 2,547 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 114,931 people have recovered.

So far, 896,571 coronavirus tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 357,800 with over 5.8 million known cases of infection and more than 2.5 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

