Iranian Parl. among top 10 parliaments in world regarding IT

Presently, Islamic Republic of Iran’s Parliament enjoys high potential and capacity and is considered among the top 10 parliaments in the world in the field of using information technology.

Turning to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country, he said, “in this period, Parliament’s sessions were held through video conference which is considered as one of the salient achievements of executive department of the Parliament.”

Strengthening e-communications between offices of lawmakers and representatives as well as using constructive viewpoints of elites are of the other achievements of the Parliament Executive Office, he stressed.

The inaugural inauguration ceremony for the 11th Iranian Parliament after the Islamic Revolution has kicked off on Wednesday in Tehran with elected MPs and senior officials in attendance.

The 10th Parliament wrapped up its work on May 20.

More than 24 millions of Iranians cast votes for the 11th parliamentary election as well as Assembly of Experts’ mid-term election (in some provinces) on Feb, 21.

A total of 7,148 candidates, including dozens of Iranians from the religious minorities, ran for the parliament which has 290 seats.

