TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – The new Iranian lawmakers held an open session on Thursday to elect the Parliament’s presiding board. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, was elected as the new speaker of the Parliament with 230 votes. Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi and Ali Nikzad were also elected as the first and second vice-speakers of the Parliament.