Leader asks MPs to work on ‘culture and economy’ as two priorities of country

Hojatoleslam Mohammadi Golpayegani, Leader’s Chief of Staff, read the message in today’s event.

Highlighting that “economy and culture” are the two priorities of the country, Ayatollah Khamenei called on MPs to focus more on enhancing the livelihood of people, improve key economic criteria such as employment and inflation, maintain piety and fairness in performing supervisory duties, adopt revolutionary stances during important incidents, and have brotherly relations with Judiciary and Executive branches.

Expressing satisfaction over the start of the new Parliament and the shining of the Islamic democracy behind the world’s eyes, Leader appreciated the efforts and motivation of people for forming the new body and also congratulated the newly elected lawmakers.

Turning to the economic conditions in the country, Ayatollah Khamenei noted that paying attention to Resistance Economy can guide the country to overcome problems.

MAH/ 4934722