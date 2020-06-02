  1. Politics
Russia's State Duma Speaker calls for interaction between Iranian, Russian legislators

TEHRAN, Jun. 02 (MNA) – Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin on Tue. called for interaction and cooperation between Iranian and Russian lawmakers with each other.

While congratulating Ghalibaf on his election as new Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Volodin urged bilateral and active interactions between Iranian and Russian legislators.

In his message, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, “representatives of State Duma of the Federal Parliament of the Russian Federation will pursue bilateral and active interactions with Iranian legislators to expand cooperation between the two countries, strengthen regional security and also address current threats and challenges.”

