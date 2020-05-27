Govt. ready for close coop with new Parl. according to constitution

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 11th Iranian Parliament on Wednesday, Rouhani said, “Through close cooperation between the government and the Parliament, we can provide effective, correct and useful laws for the society, which will remain in memories for decades.”

“Governments and parliaments come and go, but what remains is their services, as you can see the country’s constitution has remained among the strongest regulations in society for more than a century,” he added.

Rouhani expressed hope for constructive cooperation between the executive and legislative bodies during the remaining year of his government “within the Islamic Republic’s constitution.”

Noting that the Parliament belongs to the whole nation, he urged the newly-elected lawmakers to prioritize “the national interests, national security, and national identity” over party considerations and political tendencies.

The 11th Iranian Parliament after the victory Islamic Revolution officially started its mission in Tehran today with elected MPs and senior officials in attendance.

President Hassan Rouhani, Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, and Foreign Ministry Mohammad Javad Zarif are among the guests in the inauguration ceremony.

According to the guidelines, the Parliament will be initially chaired by the most elderly MPs. So Seyyed Reza Taghavi and Mostafa Mir Salim, both from Tehran, will act as speaker and deputy speaker of the body till the presiding board is formed through an election. Also, the two youngest MPs, namely Ruhollah Nejabat from Shiraz and Mohsen Fathi of Sanandaj, will act as secretaries.

MR/IRN83801268