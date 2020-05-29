Ghalibaf emphasizes need to continue Iran-Russia-Turkey talks on Syria

In a telephone conversation with Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Fri., Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop congratulated Ghalibaf on his election as Iranian Parliament Speaker.

The two sides discussed regional issues and developments.

Ghalibaf pointed to the commonalities between the two countries of Iran and Turkey and added, “the friendly relations between Iran and Turkey have always been established at the highest level.”

He went on to say that the Iranian parliament welcomes and supports any kind of move for expanding and developing bilateral ties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf emphasized the significance of economic cooperation between the two countries and added, “given the significance of bilateral relations, Iran and Turkey Parliamentary Group will be set up soon.”

He further stressed the need for continuation of trilateral talks between Iran, Turkey and Russia within the framework of Astana Peace Process on Syria.

For his part, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop said that Turkey's Parliament is ready to strengthen bilateral friendly ties in various political, economic and cultural areas.

With containing coronavirus pandemic, he expressed hope that bilateral trade and economic exchanges between the two countries would normalize.

Turkish Parliament speaker strongly condemned unjust and cruel US sanctions imposed against Iran and then invited his Iranian counterpart to visit Turkey.

