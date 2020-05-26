Rouhani urges Switzerland to play more constructive role against US illegal actions

"In today's difficult and sensitive situation, where all countries are facing the outbreak of the coronavirus, US illegal sanctions and increasing economic pressure have made conditions more difficult for the Iranian people," Rouhani said.

Referring to the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement (SHTA), Rouhani said, "creating this mechanism can be very effective in this difficult situation, and we expect that with the activation of this financial mechanism, some of Iran's financial resources in some countries will be accessible in this direction."

Addressing JCPOA implementation, he added, "It is imperative that the European Union, especially the E3, take the necessary steps to preserve the JCPOA." He underscored the role of Switzerland in the implementation of the JCPOA, as well.

The Iranian President voiced readiness for the expansion of Iran-Swiss ties in various sectors.

"We are completely ready to develop and deepen economic, scientific, and medical ties with Switzerland and we hope that the two countries will continue their efforts for peace, stability and humanitarian actions”.

For her part, the Swiss President congratulated Iranians on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, adding that under the coronavirus pandemic health cooperation between the two sides can be efficient.

She vowed that Switzerland will put effort to make SHTA operational.

Expressing regret over the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, the Swiss President stressed the need to maintain the international agreement, she added that "We will do our best to preserve the JCPOA, and we will encourage other European parties to do the same."

