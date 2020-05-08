  1. Iran
May 8, 2020, 6:16 PM

Trade channel with Iran, ‘slower than expected’: Switzerland

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) - Swiss government on Fri. announced that the trade channel, which had been launched with the Islamic Republic of Iran at the US approval to facilitate trade in basic goods and commodities with Iran, has been slower than expected and has not yet yield any result for Iran.

Islamic Republic of Iran has gotten nothing from US ‘humanitarian channel’. This ‘humanitarian’ channel, which was launched by the Trump administration for exporting medicines and other medical supplies to Iran, has not actually led to any particular exchanges.

Fabian Maienfisch, a spokesman for Swiss Secretariat of State for Economic Affairs, who monitors the trade channel, said, “no transactions have been made via this trade channel. Unfortunately, whole of this process has been slower than expected level due to the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic.”

Both United States and Switzerland remain committed to the success of “Swiss Humanitarian Trade Agreement, SHTA”, he said, adding, “we expect that trade exchanges will continue.”

President Rouhani of the Islamic Republic of Iran also emphasized that US sanctions has hampered Iran’s access of medical supplies to battle ccovid-19.

A few days ago, US Department of Treasury announced that new mechanism for exchanging agricultural and pharmaceutical goods has fully become operational between Switzerland and Iran.

