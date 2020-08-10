Swiss financial channel to facilitate cereals, pharmaceutical

Sharif Nezam Mafi made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Sunday and added, “deal with Iran through Swiss Humanitarian Trade Agreement (SHTA) is leverage for accessing Iran’s blocked assets which can help improve trade with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Turning to the launch of the financial channel with the help of Swiss government and Central Bank of Iran (CBI), he reiterated, “This new financial method can ease trade of cereals and pharmaceuticals in future and also can help boost bilateral trade between Iran and Switzerland especially during and after the outbreak of coronavirus global pandemic.”

He went on to say that this financial channel between the two countries of Iran and Switzerland is allocated for exchanging trade with the companies registered either in Switzerland or belonging to this country but the launch of this financial channel had partially been delayed due to the fact that there was not such a financial system up to the present time.

This is an intergovernmental agreement and will not be active in more than three types of goods, he said and reiterated, “The licenses issued to companies are not permanent, rather, a new license is required for each transaction in order to send next shipment.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nezam Mafi pointed to the US sanctions imposed against Iran and added, “Switzerland helped Islamic Republic of Iran in sanctions period, so that this European country pursued an impartial trade policy which led to stand by the Islamic Republic of Iran in sanctions period.”

Most Swiss companies did not shut down their branch offices in the Islamic Republic of Iran during sanctions and continue their trade and business activities with Iran despite problems and difficulties facing ahead, he emphasized.

MA/IRN83897704