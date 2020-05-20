Whispers of Zionist regime’s death can be heard from Tel Aviv streets

“Trumpism and the betrayal of some reactionary Arab states and some false and deceitful claimants of supporting Quds and the aspirations of the oppressed Palestinian people – who have sought to normalize political relations with the fake and usurping Zionist regime – have pushed the Palestinian intifada beyond the occupied territories,” he said.

The Zionist regime is now well aware that those who were main supporters of Israeli oppression and occupation are now caught in a quagmire and cannot ensure the survival of the Zionist regime, added the commander.

“The vast infiltration of the strategic depth of the ‘Palestinian Resistance’ discourse into the geography of Quds and nearby areas has weakened the will of the occupiers, and these days the whispers of the end of the usurper Israel can be heard even in the streets and barracks of Tel Aviv,”

Bagheri went on to mention that despite this year’s different Quds Day due to the pandemic, free-seeking humans all around the world will “voice their support for Palestine and hatred towards Zionism louder and clearer than ever” which will be a sign of the elimination of this child-killing regime.

Elsewhere, he also pointed to recent threats by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran. "Despite the huge cost of about $9 trillion in the region, the White House's evil leaders are no longer able to beat the drum of war, nor have they any bullet in their weapon of threats and sanctions against Iran; and they can only witness the flag of resistance hoisted by the Martyred General Soleimani."

The Major General also noted that Iranian armed forces are at the forefront of the fight against Zionism, Deal of the Century, and other plots of the Zionists such as their recent plan to annex parts of the West Bank.

MAH/ 4930285