Intl. Quds Day, symbol of fighting global arrogance, hegemony

The International Quds Day is an annual event during which demonstrators express their solidarity with the Palestinian people and opposition to the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime of Israel.

The day is seen as the legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979.

The auspicious day is not merely meant for the declaration of support for an oppressed nation who have been driven out of their motherland and homes but has become the symbol of fighting Arrogance and global hegemons.

Every year people around the world pour into the streets to cast their support to the people of Palestine and express their indignation at the apartheid regime of Israel, which has occupied Palestinian territories since 1967.

However, this year, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, rallies will have a different shape and style. The rallies in the Iranian capital, Tehran, are set to be held by marching cars to show the resolve to prove that the anti-Zionism path is always full of people who never put the Palestinian cause aside.

The day is not limited to Muslims, as all freedom-seekers of the world join the rallies every year. Iranian religious minorities, including Jews and Christians, also join the demonstrations to live up to Imam Khomeini’s true purpose on declaring the Quds Day, and show unity and solidarity with their oppressed brothers and sisters in Palestine.

Head of Tehran Jewish Association Homayoun Sameyeh said Imam Khomeini formed the International Quds Day with the aim of unifying all the freedom-seekers in the world against the global Arrogance and their hegemon.

“This unity, which is shown in all world countries, increases the pressure on the occupying regime and will finally force them to stop their crimes against the Palestinians,” Sameyah told Mehr News Agency on the occasion of International Quds Day.

“The declaration of disgust by the Jewish community in Iran, as well as other countries, of the Israeli regime's brutal actions, is a testament to this fact,” he added.

Significance of Quds Day 2020

The Israeli regime has been exploiting the deteriorating regional and international developments in the past seven decades to press ahead with its crimes; however, this year’s Quds Day is very important especially with the ongoing conflict with the Zionist entity and US President Donald Trump’s ‘deal of the century,’ which recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the ‘capital’ of the Israeli Israel and the Zionists' decision for the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Now, 72 years into the occupation, the regime has stepped up its belligerent moves against the oppressed people of Palestine, as Tel Aviv’s is expected to impose the Zionists’ “sovereignty” over their settlements and the strategic Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced that he would start plans for annexing more areas in the occupied West Bank on July 1, in accordance with US President Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “deal of the century.

The Palestinians, along with other Muslim nations and supporters of the Palestinian cause, are gearing up to mark this year’s International Quds Day to reiterate their call for the liberation of their homeland.

Several countries, as well as international organizations and figures, have lambasted the new annexation scheme, calling for a global stance against the decision.

The resistance leaders have called on true believers to mark the International Quds Day to assert that Jerusalem al-Quds was and will remain the undivided capital of the Palestinian people and that the occupation will one day come to an end.

MNA