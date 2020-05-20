Fighting to continue until complete annihilation of Zionist regime

Some excerpts of the statement are read as follows,

The noble nation of Islamic Iran, oppressed people of Palestine and all oppressed in the world

Commander Qassem Soleimani was the commander of combatants of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps [IRGC] on the battlefield. Everywhere in the world, if any arrogant intends to subjugate the oppressed and downtrodden people, Quds Force stands against it and supports the international combatants of the Resistance Front by all its means.

The name of Quds’ borderless corps is a manifestation of ideal and cause of liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and is one of the fundamental rituals and slogans of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini [RA].

As of the early days, the Islamic Revolution of Iran expelled the usurper regime of Israel and handed over their embassy to its chief owners i.e. Palestinians. The motto of the Islamic Republic of Iran during the eight years of the Sacred Defense [Iraqi imposed war against Iran, 198-1988] was “fighting until the liberation of Holy Quds” and for realizing its objectives, many bloodsheds were poured for the sake of the liberation of Al-Quds.

In the wee hours of Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, the world’s most violent terrorist i.e. the United States assassinated Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades in Baghdad International Airport at the behest of the US President at the time he was performing his mission. This meant that the ideal and cause of Al-Quds no longer know any border.

