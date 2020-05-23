  1. Politics
Maj. Gen. Bagheri felicitates counterparts at Islamic countries on advent of Eid al-Fitr

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – The Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri on Sat. congratulated the advent of Eid al-Fitr [marking the end of fasting month of Ramadan] to counterparts at the Islamic countries.

In a message addressed to the chiefs of staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic countries on the occasion of auspicious Eid al-Fitr, Bagheri emphasized, “today’s specific conditions governing the international community, caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has provided a valuable opportunity for Islamic countries to show the dignity of culture and civilization of Islam and teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam Hazrat Muhammad [S] as well as efforts of Muslims to repel disasters and problems facing human communities.”

He then wished success and prosperity for all chiefs of staff of the Armed Forces in the Islamic countries from the God Almighty.

