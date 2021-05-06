Iran calls on Muslims to keep flame of Resistance burning

The following is the text of the statement:

Imam Khomeini's historical strategy in naming the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as "Quds Day" has kept the ideal of Palestinian liberation alive, revealing the oppression and crime of the Zionists against the oppressed people of Palestine.

Today, at a time when the crimes and oppression of the Zionist apartheid regime and the violation of Palestinian rights have intensified, we keep the ideal of Al-Quds Day alive.

This day, the Muslims and the freedom-seeking people of the world will play a valuable role in strengthening the morale of the Palestinian people and repelling the evil policies of the Zionist regime, especially in destroying and displacing the residents of the holy Al-Quds.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that lasting peace and stability in Palestine can only be achieved by resolving the fundamental issues of the Palestinian crisis.

The Palestinian crisis will be resolved through the end of the Zionists' occupation, the return of refugees, the determination of the future Palestinian system by asking all major residents to vote on a referendum, and finally the formation of a unified Palestinian state in the capital of Jerusalem Al-Quds.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again emphasizes that Iran will support the struggles of the Palestinian people in confronting the occupation of the criminal Zionist regime.

We also call on the Iranian nation as well as other Muslim nations to participates in the Quds Day ceremonies to keep the flame of Resistance burning, calling on international nations to take action to confront the brutal crimes of the Zionists in Al-Quds and in the region.

