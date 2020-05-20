Experts Assembly calls for defying normalization of ties with Israeli regime

“There is no doubt that the Quds Day is the divine promised day for the decline of America and collapse of the occupying Zionist regime; and this will certainly be materialized with Jihad and resistance of the Islamic Ummah,” reads parts of the statement issued on Wednesday on the occasion of the International Quds Day which will be held this Friday.

“Therefore Islamic governments should unite against the policy of normalizing ties with the Zionist regime, stand up to support the brave Palestinian nation, and eliminate this cancerous tumor from the heart of the Islamic world by mobilizing all cultural, economic, political, and military capacities,” it says.

Pointing to the pandemic around the world which has led to cancellation of public protests in Quds Day, the body noted that the Israeli regime should not be happy for this because the Islamic Ummah and especially the Iranian nation will support the Palestinian issue stronger than ever.

