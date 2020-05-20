Palestine to be liberated one day: Rouhani

He made the remarks on the cabinet session on Wednesday.

“Quds Day in Iran will only be held in areas that have been recognized as ‘white’, meaning where the outbreak is under full control and those who are in ‘yellow’ and ‘red’ areas can mark this day through social media,” said Rouhani.

Stating that Iran will always support the oppressed people of the world, he added, “The philosophy of Quds Day is that Quds will not be forgotten and Palestine will one day be liberated and we also do not accept this oppression.”

