Iran's battle against COVID-19 successful global model: Namaki

He made the remarks on Saturday noting that despite all the difficulties due to sanctions and economic constraints, Iran is one of the pioneers in the fight against Coronavirus.

“We have been able to manage and contain the disease in many provinces.” he maintained.

Namaki further noted that if people observe health protocols, the number of coronavirus cases in the country will not increase considerably in the next two months.

“There is no shortage of hospital beds in the country and we are more experience than before. Moreover, much more advanced treatment protocols are currently being provided for COVID-19 patients," he emphasized.

According to Namaki, Iran has made great progress in the field of producing vaccines and medical supplies.

“We have been able to export medical equipment such as ventilators and N.95 masks after 60 days since the beginning of the pandemic which is a national honor.” He added.

