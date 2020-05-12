Coronavirus restrained in many parts of Iran: health min.

“We divided the process of confrontation with this virus into three phases, management, control, containment,” Namaki said, adding, “Fortunately, coronavirus has been controlled and restrained in many parts of the country.”

People still need to follow the health protocols, he stressed.

The biggest strategic mistake is to think that coronavirus is over and the status is favorable, the health minister said.

He added that all mosques across Iran will be reopened preserving health protocols under the coronavirus pandemic as of Tuesday.

“Regarding the holy shrines, we came to the conclusion that they should not be opened at the moment,” he said, adding, “We will hold a meeting regarding the reopening of the holy shrines on Wednesday.”

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Monday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 109,286 in Iran, claiming the lives of 6,685 people.

