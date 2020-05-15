Rouhani hails Iranians’ compliance with health protocols during ‘Qadr Night’

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Iran’s Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki on Fri. and said, “the noble people of the country assisted responsible officials and medical staff from the beginning of the outbreak of coronavirus, in the country with their sincere cooperation and observance of health protocols.”

While hailing the clerics and custodians of mosques and religious centers, Rouhani stated, “precise observance of health protocols by the noble nation of the country during the Laylat al-Qadr [Night of Destiny] is an honor for the country.”

Rouhani pointed to the multiplicity in some developed and advanced countries for the continuation of restrictions and/or reactivity of current affairs in these countries and added, “it is a matter of great honor and pride for the Islamic Iran that could resume activity of businesses as a result of unity and amity between officials and people by fully observing of health guidelines.”

Even, the country could reactivate its religious centers in full compliance with the health protocols, he said, adding, “moreover, Iran managed to maintain the declining trend of COVID-19 throughout the country suitably.”

For his part, Iranian Minister of Health Namaki presented a comprehensive report on the situation of observing health protocols during the ceremony of Night of Qadr across the country especially capital Tehran and added, “people, custodians of mosques and religious centers managed to organize this auspicious ceremony with high sensitivity and accuracy which is admirable.”

Dr. Namaki pointed to the continuation of the declining trend of spread of COVID-19 in the country and added, “we are moving from managing spread of the disease to containing the outbreak of coronavirus and it is hoped that we will be able to contain the virus through observing health guidelines and also smart social distancing by people.”

MA/IRN83788300