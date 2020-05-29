Rouhani urges Health Min. to remind observing health protocols continuously

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Fri., Rouhani added, “Health and Social-Security Committees of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters should adopt necessary decisions to control and contain the novel coronavirus.”

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to doctors and medical staff of the country who rendered high-quality medical services to patients since the outbreak of the virus in the country.

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki presented a comprehensive report on the trend of fighting against COVID-19 in the country and also measures taken at the ministry to contain the growth of corona patients in some provinces and cities and expressed his major concern on the growing trend of transmission of virus due to the intercity travels by people.

Once the unnecessary travels of people during holidays and weekends is continued and if health protocols are not observed strictly by people, the country will witness a growing trend of coronavirus, he emphasized.

