Need to be prepared for post-corona period by taking constructive plan

He made the remarks in a meeting with the experts and officials at academic and seminary centers on Tue. and added, “from now onward, we should prepare ourselves for post-corona period and for this purpose, drastic planning and measures should be taken.”

He pointed to the emerging phenomenon of the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, in the country and added, “the pandemic has overshadowed all aspects of life in human communities to a great extent.”

The coronavirus has affected the way of religious-national rites and rituals, social commutes and even relationship in family circles, so that today, the family is recovering its role better, President Rouhani stressed.

Turning to this point that the spread of the coronavirus redefines relationship of human with society, science with religion and also human with nature, Rouhani stated, “in communities, it has always been recommended that human beings should be present in social relations, so that all economic, scientific, social and cultural programs are compiled on the basis of an intimate and sincere relationship between individual and society but this disease affected the principle of intimacy of human relations with society.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani said that Iran took giant stride in the fight against COVID-19 which cannot be compared with other countries in a way that many countries praised salient measures taken by the country in this field.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, all responsible officials and organizations rolled their sleeves up and managed to contain the disease across the country considerably, he added.

MA/4924223