Ulyanov reacts to US allegations of Moscow's support for JCPOA

In a Wednesday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “Do you know why Russia supports #JCPOA? Because from October RF will be able to earn some money from supplies of weapons to #Iran.”

“It’s not a joke. This is an assessment of hawks. We can only sympathize with Washington whose experts deliver such judgments to US administration,” he added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the US will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after UN sanctions expire in October.

Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported.

He also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

ZZ/FNA 13990224000092