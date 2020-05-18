US policy on Iran not well-calculated: Ulyanov

"Strong impression that US policy on #Iran isn’t well calculated," he wrote.

"If Washington succeeds with a derailing of #JCPOA the Additional Protocol would cease to apply," he added.

"As a result the Iranian nuclear program would become much less transparent. Is that what the US wants to achieve? What for? " he asked.

In his earliest tweets on the same day, the Russian envoy also lambasted Washington for struggling to renew Iran’s UN arms embargo, which is set to end in October, saying “If the US is a JCPOA participant, it cannot question current provisions on the arms embargo.”

Two years after the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, the Trump administration is looking to extend a UN ban on conventional arms sales to and from Iran, a strategy designed to kill the deal for good.

In a May 9 statement marking the second anniversary of the Donald Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged to “exercise all diplomatic options” to extend the UN ban on conventional arms sales to and from Iran beyond its current expiry date on October 18.

Russia has leveled criticism against the US for trying to kill the deal.

