Arms embargo on Iran to expire on Oct.: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Monday, Ulyanov wrote that the delivery of tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, helicopters, ships, and missiles to Iran has not been prohibited but should be done with the consent of the UN Security Council.

The US is trying by all means to extend these sanctions, he added, saying that there is no reason for revising the provisions related to Iran nuclear deal known as JCPOA and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231.

There is expected to be heated debate in the UN Security Council, he noted.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the US will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after UN sanctions expire in October.

Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported.

He also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

