Iran to give harsh response to any military escapade by US: Envoy

"Trump's actions related to the veto may have two aims. First, this comes in the context of disagreements between political parties in the United States, and of the attempt to secure victory in the upcoming election. Secondly, the US is likely primed for a military conflict with Iran. We hope that Trump's actions are not motivated by the second goal, as Iran will provide a harsh response to any military escapade by the US," Jalali said, according to Sputnik.

Iran has already received several countries' offers on military equipment deliveries and plans to implement certain steps after the arms embargo is lifted this fall, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said.

He recalled that the United Nations Security Council's arms embargo was expiring this fall.

"Ensuring its defenсe needs is Iran's legitimate right, and when the restrictions are lifted, necessary steps will be made. Up to date, Iran has received offers on deliveries of military equipment and defensive armament, but the existing restrictions hindered deals in this area," Jalali added.

