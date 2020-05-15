United States committed to an apartheid regime: Iran’s FM

In a reaction to a series of tweet of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo regarding the second anniversary of the relocation of US Embassy to Al-Quds, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote, “Accurately speaking, the US is committed to an apartheid regime whose existence depends on racism, occupation, terror, aggression, to name a few.”

"The partnership America is cherishing has built on destruction, bloodshed in #Palestine & beyond. The alliance does make the world ‘insecure’, " Foreign Ministry added.

On May 14, 2018, the US Embassy in Al-Quds was opened officially and the US Secretary of State Pompeo, in a statement issued on the occasion of opening the embassy, considered it in line with the US 2020 Presidential Election’s promises.

US President Trump in his speech on Dec. 6, 2017 had announced, “70 years ago, the then US President Truman recognized Israel and since then, Israel considers Bayt al-Moqadas [Al-Quds] as its capital. Therefore, the United States should recognize the city as the capital of Israel.”

MA/4926143