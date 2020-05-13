Iranian embassy calls on Japan to support UNSCR 2231

In a Wednesday tweet, the Iranian embassy in Japan wrote, “The international community, except the US regime, does not agree to put pressure on countries during coronavirus pandemic.”

“Given the friendly and traditional relations between Iran and Japan, we expect Tokyo to support the UN Security Council resolution and not to accompany the imposer of sanctions on Iran in international forums, especially the World Health Organization,” it added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

ZZ/FNA 13990224000373