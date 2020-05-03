Russia names US efforts for extension of Iran's arms embargo fruitless

Ulyanov made the comments as the United States has drafted a resolution to extend arms embargo against Iran which ends in October under the resolution.

"US officials try to prove that US retains the rights under UNSC resolution 2231," he told IRNA, "American officials will refer to Iran's stepping back measures form the JCPOA and they want to kill the nuclear deal."

He underlined that the US has withdrawn from the JCPOA and there is no right for it to activate the trigger mechanism or take any other measures against Iran.

Ulyanov added that the US has neither the right to relate Iran's peaceful missile program to the JCPOA-related issues.

The US attempts to extend an arms embargo against Iran. The ban on selling conventional weapons to Iran under the Security Council’s Resolution 2231 that blessed the nuclear agreement will be lifted on October 18, 2020.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has said that the US can no longer be considered as a participating member of the JCPOA.

“It’s clear that in the statement by President Trump and the US presidential memorandum of last May (May 218), they announced that he was ending his participation in JCPOA,” he said on Thursday.

“And I also want to recall that the US has not participated in any meetings of activities within the framework of this agreement since then. So it’s quite clear for us that the US is no longer a participating member in this agreement,” Borrell added.

In a tweet on Thursday, Ulyanov said, “The US attempts to present itself as ‘JCPOA participants’ have no future. It is like a common-sense mockery. Those who invented this idea gave bad advice to US authorities. Cynical approaches must have their own limits in order not to compromise national policy to the worst extent.”

