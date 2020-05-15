2,102 new COVID-19 infections confirmed in Iran: spokseman

The total number of infections and deaths has hit 116,635 and 6,902 respectively, said Jahanpour on Friday during his daily briefing.

He added that 91,836 patients with the disease have gained recovery, while 2,727 others are in critical condition.

The spokesman also pointed that 658,604 tests have so far been conducted to diagnose cases across the country.

So far more than 4,543,000 people across the globe have tested positive for the COVID-19 while the global death toll has passed 303,000.

MAH/ 4925889