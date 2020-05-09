Haniyeh describes normalizing ties with Israeli regime as ‘unforgivable’

“Normalizing ties with the Zionist enemy is a big crime, an unforgivable mistake, and a stab in the back of the Palestinian nation,” he said, Paltoday reported.

“Those who are complicit in normalizing ties with the Zionist enemy are encouraging the regime to continue terrorist measures against the Palestinian nation,” he added.

He went on to call for taking practical steps in criminalizing the efforts for the normalization of ties.

The remarks come as a recent series aired by Saudi-owned Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC) during the Holy Month of Ramadan has received strong backlash. The television drama called Umm Haroun provoked a storm among Arab viewers, who regarded it as an invitation to the normalization of ties with the Israeli regime.

Observers say some Arab countries in the Persian Gulf region have moved from normalization with the Tel Aviv into full partnership against the resistance.

Normalization of ties with the Israeli regime has been taking place both covertly and overtly in recent years. Warming of the relation between Israel and Arab countries in the Persian Gulf has increased following Saudi Arabia’s lead and with the full backing of the United States.

Palestinians maintain that they will never accept normalization with an enemy that occupied and stole their land. Over the past years, some Arab countries have been normalizing their ties with Israel, a move which observers believe would further embolden the regime to press on with its aggression against Palestinians.

