MPs chant 'Down with Israel' after initial endorsement of anti-Zionism motion

Earlier, MP Mohammad Javad Abtahi had earlier told Mehr News Agency that the motion, which deals with hostile actions of the Israeli regime against regional peace and security, would be addressed in Tuesday’s session of the Parliament.

After being brought up in the open session, no parliamentarian voiced any opposition to the motion and its ‘double-urgency’ was approved unanimously. ‘Down with Israel’ MPs chanted after the approval.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani urged the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee to address the motion as soon as possible so that the Parliament could vote on that at the beginning of the next week.

MP Abtahi noted that the motion consists of 14 articles. One of the articles, he continued, maintains that the historic land of Palestine belongs to the original Palestinian people.

Also according to the motion, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be obliged to sanction all economic, commercial and financial institutions of the Zionist regime whose shares belongs to Israeli citizens or which are registered in the occupied territories, he added.

