May 8, 2020

S Arabia, UAE promulgate relations with Israel thru. content of TV series: al-Houthi

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Leader of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah Movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi said that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates [UAE] promulgate their relations with the Zionist regime through the content of TV series containing fake theories and insults to the oppressed people of Palestine.

In a televised speech on Thu. on the occasion of holy month of Ramadan, he said, “participating in the oppression of a nation and Ummah is one of the most dangerous and hazardous activities.”

Oppression and tyranny of Zionist regime against the Palestinian people is perhaps the greatest oppression on the earth, he lambasted.

Anyone who coordinates and cooperates with Israel or its supporters directly is their partners in this global oppression, he said, adding, “those who try to silence a nation in the face of US are complicit in its crimes against the Ummah of Islam and world.”

