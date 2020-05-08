Palestine’s Fatah Movement issues strong warning to Zionists on annexation: spox

Regarding the plan of annexation of the West Bank, Fatah movement's spokesman and member of its Revolutionary Council Osama al-Qawasmi in a statement reiterated that if the annexation plan of West Bank is implemented, Palestine will cancel all its agreements concluded with Tel Aviv without exception and it will increase the popular resistance comprehensively.”

“we will not accept the shameful plan of annexation of the West Bank to be an origin of our talks with Zionist regime,” he added.

“Our rights and demands are clear. Our rights and demands are the implementation of international law and legitimacy. The United States and Israel are well aware of our position.”

Al-Qawasmi then continued, “as long as Israeli occupiers are in the land and territory of Palestine, option of Fatah Movement will not change.”

He elaborated on the issue and added, “option of Fatah Movement is the same resistance, struggle, stability and rejection of dubious plans that reduce the rights of Palestinian people.”

These statements came after the US envoy to occupied Palestine said that United States is ready to recognize the annexation of the West Bank in a few weeks.

