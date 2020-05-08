Right of Palestine should be taken from usurper regime of Israel in force

While rejecting claims of peace with the Zionist regime, he emphasized, “we need to be armed with the weapon of faith and truth and strengthen everything that preserves the identity, principles and sanctities of Palestine.”

He warned of ‘existential threats’ that menaces the ideals and causes of Palestine.

“If we fail to act quickly to create our national plan based on national principles, the existence of the Palestinian cause will be put into jeopardy,” he stressed.

He stated, “our war with this enemy [Israel], which is equipped with all kinds of tools of murder and deception, is long and our sacred duty requires us to be armed with the weapon of faith, truth and justice. In this way, we should strengthen everything that preserve our identity, principles and sanctities.”

The Zionist regime, with the support of the US government and complicity of Arab countries, is prepared for implementation of a so-called plan of ‘Deal of Century’ and takes its maximum advantages of other countries and Palestine which are grappling with grappling with coronavirus, COVID-19, he warned.

MA/FNA13990219000200