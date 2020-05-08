US envoy’s remarks, ‘direct violation of rights of Palestinian people’: spox

The reaction came in response to the remarks of David Friedman US Ambassador to Israel on Wed. who said that the United States is ready to recognize the annexation of Jewish settlement in the West Bank to other parts of the occupied territories within the next few weeks.

Hamas spokesman said, “US envoy’s remarks, on the legitimacy of the occupation in Al-Khalil city and annexation of the West Bank towns, are shameful and a direct violation of US to the rights of Palestinian nation.”

He continued, these remarks are in line with Likud Party’s approach and termed it logic of ‘falsifying facts’ and ‘distorting events’ of the US Trump’s administration.”

Palestinian people possess land, history and sanctuary and will continue their legitimate struggle until the occupiers are expelled from all Palestinian lands and territories, he said, adding, “Palestinian people will set up an independent state in the capital Al-Quds [Jerusalem].”

