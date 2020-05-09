‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ to go on screen in Karlovy Vary Intl. Filmfest.

‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness' depicts the future of a young woman facing retributive justice play out live on the country’s most popular reality show.

The film has won a top prize at the Sundance Film Festival in the US. The festival's World Cinema dramatic section gave its grand jury award to 'Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness', a drama by Iranian filmmaker Masoud Bakhshi.

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival cancels this year’s edition but will still offer a taste of the festival at selected movie theaters nationwide and the online KVIFF Eastern Promises Industry Days. In view of the Czech government’s ongoing coronavirus measures and the complicated worldwide situation today, the KVIFF organizers have come to the extremely difficult decision not to hold the 55thannual Karlovy Vary International Film Festival this year.

Instead, the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival will take place July 2-10, 2021.

