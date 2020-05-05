‘Eaten’ goes on screen at Stuttgart Intl. Filmfest.

The film is about life in a mysterious and unknown planet, a rabbit-like creature is eaten, but that's not the end of the story.

Founded in 1982, the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film is one of the biggest and most important international festivals for animation. The festival attracts 80,000 cinephiles and 2,500 accredited professionals. Among the varied film program, the focus is on short films for adults and children, with numerous competitive categories awarding cash prizes.

The 2020 ITFS Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film now goes online. From May 5 to 10, 2020, the 27th edition of the festival celebrates diversity.

ZZ/ 4917492