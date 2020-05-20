‘Longer than ever’ to go on screen at Minikino Film Week in Indonesia

‘Longer than ever’ tells the story of an old judge who, after years of experience, is on the verge of a difficult decision that could jeopardize his many years of credibility.

MINIKINO FILM WEEK (MFW) – Bali International Short Film Festival is designed as an annual event. Minikino Film Week (MFW) founded in 2015 as a unique and out of ordinary International Short Film Festival in Bali, to reach out to the daily life of the local community. The screens are arranged to provide opportunities for people to re-experiencing the collective film viewing, furthermore to build a space to discuss their experiences, promoting critical thinking of what they have just watched. Through Bali International Short Film Festival, MFW in the works to rebuild the cinema culture in Bali.

MFW involves a variety of Micro Cinema & Pop-Up Cinema venues around the island, proposes accessibility for locals in Bali, as well as offering a compelling and unique exposure, for those who want to visit and get to experience Bali more intimately.

It will be held on 4-12 September 2020 in Indonesia.

