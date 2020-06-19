Iranian feature film ‘Yalda’ to vie at Croatian film festival

The film is to compete at the main feature film competition section alongside 10 other films from Croatia, Tunisia, France, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Switzerland, Mexico, Argentina and Guatemala.

‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness' depicts the future of a young woman facing retributive justice play out live on the country’s most popular reality show.

Behnaz Jafari, Faqiheh Soltani, Fereshteh Sadr-Orafaee, Bahram Afshar, Fereshteh Hosseini and Babak Karimi are among the cast members of the flick.

The film has won a top prize at the Sundance Film Festival in the US.

The film has so far gained international recognition by attending a number of events and winning a number of awards, including the Grand Jury Award at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the US.

It will also take part in the 2nd PyeongChang International Peace Film Festival, which will be held in Pyeongchang in Korea for 6 days from June 18th to 23rd, in 2020.

Mediterranean Film Festival Split confirmed itself as one of the best and most popular cultural manifestations on Adriatic and its positive spirit during last 11 editions was recognized by more than 100.000 visitors.

The 13th edition of the festival is slated for July 2-11, 2020.

