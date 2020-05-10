'Braceball' to take part in Ramsgate Intl. Filmfest.

‘Braceball’ narrates the story of a young boy with a disability, who loves soccer and makes every effort to have his dream come true in spite of his physical limitations.

Set in England's Royal Harbour, and the stunning location to multiple award-winning and acclaimed TV and Film productions, the 4th Ramsgate International Film and TV Festival will show new works and help promote filmmakers and cultural awareness.

The 4 edition of the festival will be held on 11-14 June 2020.

