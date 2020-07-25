‘Yalda’ to be screened at two festivals in Estonia

The film is to be screened in both summer and autumn editions of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which will be held in September and October.

‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness' depicts the future of a young woman facing retributive justice play out live on the country’s most popular reality show.

Behnaz Jafari, Faqiheh Soltani, Fereshteh Sadr-Orafaee, Bahram Afshar, Fereshteh Hosseini and Babak Karimi are among the cast members of the flick.

The film has won a top prize at the Sundance Film Festival in the US. The festival's World Cinema dramatic section gave its grand jury award to 'Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness', a drama by Iranian filmmaker Masoud Bakhshi.

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival is an annual film festival held since 1997 in Tallinn, the capital city of Estonia.

With over 500 films, short films and animations around 1400 attending film professionals and journalists and attendance of more than 90,000 the event is the largest annual cultural event in Estonia.

