Iran to host Int’l short film festival on coronavirus

According to the officials of the event, the theme of the festival is ‘‘One Minute Quarantine’’.

The festival aims to share the experiences of the people of the world during the quarantine period in the fight against coronavirus.

It also aims to show the sweet and bitter experiences, nostalgia, unemployment, joy, and hope as well as deaths caused by COVID-19 during the quarantine period.

According to the latest reports on Sunday, more than 280,000 have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus around the world, while the number of confirmed infections has surpassed four million and more than 1.3 million people have recovered.

