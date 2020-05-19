EU urges Israeli regime to refrain from its illegal annexation plan

“We urge Israel to refrain from any unilateral decision that would lead to the annexation of any occupied Palestinian territory,” Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday.

“[International] law is a cornerstone of [international] rules-based order. We will therefore not recognize any changes to 1967 borders unless agreed by Israelis + Palestinians,” he added.

Borrell expressed deep worry about Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to materialize the new annexation plan.

A key campaign promise of Netanyahu and his right-wing Likud party in recent Israeli elections was imposing Tel Aviv’s “sovereignty” over Israeli settlements and the strategic Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank. Presenting his new cabinet on Sunday, Netanyahu said Israel’s law should be extended over the West Bank areas.

