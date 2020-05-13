Zionists in isolation after seven decades

“The more time passes, the more the Israeli regime faces global isolation, contrary to its longstanding wish for a fixed position among the world countries,” Sameyah said in an interview with Mehr News Agency, on the occasion of 72nd anniversary of the Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe).

The Nakba Day (May 15) marks the establishment of the Israeli regime in 1948 and the forcible expulsion of about 700,000 Palestinians from their lands and their scattering across refugee camps in the West Bank, Gaza, and neighboring countries.

Sameyah, who chairs Tehran Jewish Association and has recently won the Jewish seat in Iran’s 11th Parliamentary elections, sat for a talk with Mehr News Agency on this matter.

Here is the text his interview:

72 years have passed since the Israeli regime’s occupation of the Palestinian lands; where is the regime standing today in terms of identity as well as the political and social status?

This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Zionist regime with the support of the arrogant powers of the time, including colonial Britain. During these years, not only has this regime committed massive massacres and oppression of the Palestinian people, but it has also created insecurity and fomented tensions and conflicts in the Middle East region.

Such disturbing measures have revealed the vicious nature of the regime to all freedom-seekers in the world, and have consequently added to the isolation of the Zionists.

What do the current political crises and rifts among the Israeli regime authorities, as well as the regime’s undermined security, suggest?

More than a year has passed since the elections of the Zionist regime, however, we can see that the lack of serious coordination among its authorities has prevented any practical move for the formation of the cabinet in the regime.

the volatile situation in the regime can also be seen in many rifts among its political parties as well as public protests inside occupied lands.

The Israeli regime has been struggling to repel the Palestinians’ and Lebanese’ resistance movement in the past years; have the Zionists been successful in this regard? And will these efforts help Tel Aviv survive?

Despite all its pointless struggles and the massacre of the Palestinians, the Zionist regime has not achieved such an ill-whished goal, and these crimes have led to nothing but a global shame for its leaders.

We all hope to see the decline of this regime in the near future and to see the freedom of the oppressed people of Palestine and their attainment of their rights.

What have been the impacts of the Resistance Movement’s military progress on the Zionist regime?

Increasing the military power of the regime's neighbors will certainly create fear, anxiety and worry for all the Zionist leaders. It will also facilitate the path for the resistance movement on the efforts to defeat the occupiers, and will finally help the Palestinians reclaim their stolen freedom.

How far has the relocation of the US embassy to al-Quds and proposition of the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ by Trump administration changed the balance in favor of Israel and their efforts for legitimization?

The relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem al-Quds has not only provoked protests among Islamic countries, but it made many other countries to voice concerns over the repercussions of the move.

Many believe that the move has only accelerated the isolation of the Zionist regime.

Regarding the so-called Deal of the Century, I should say that no one will trade their freedom with money, and the plot to buy people with money is to no avail.

Interview by Morteza Rahmani