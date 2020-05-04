  1. Politics
May 4, 2020, 5:41 PM

On the occasion of Ramadan month:

Al-Nujaba distributed Subsistence packages in Palestine

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Following its aids to Iraqi, Iranian and Syrian people, al-Nujaba Movement, on the occasion of Ramadan month, distributed aid packages, including foods and medical supplies, among some Palestinian families.

Al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance, following its campaign of providing needy families and serving the families of combatants in Iraq, Iran, and Syria, this time organized a charity act in Palestine, reported al-Nujaba’s Centre for Communications and Media Affairs in Iran.
The staff of al-Nujaba office in Gaza, having collected the needed medical and food supplies, distributed a package of diverse Ramadani presents among the families of martyrs and captives in ash-Shujaiyya and northern areas of the Strip, an act carried out secretly and at night for the image of the targeted families is maintained.
Nonetheless, the reactionary states of the region, though the region is in the worst state of Coronavirus crisis, rather than helping besieged Palestinians, have presented their aid cargos to the Zionist Regime.

