Iran ready to fulfill Tajikistan’s demands in fight against COVID-19

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon on Wed., Rouhani pointed to the salient achievements gained in the country in the field of producing coronavirus diagnostic kits as well as other required medical equipment and added, “Iran is ready to meet Tajikistan’s demand in this field as much as possible.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Tajik counterpart congratulated each other on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

The two sides reviewed the latest status of bilateral relations and cooperation in different areas.

The two presidents also pointed to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and the difficulties that this disease has brought about for many countries in the world and emphasized the need for expansion of bilateral cooperation and also share of experiences in the field of battling the disease.

In addition, Iranian and Tajik presidents termed the significance of the efforts of officials of the two countries for returning bilateral trade and economic ties to its previous condition in full compliance with the health protocols.

The two sides also emphasized that the two nations of Iran and Tajikistan will always stand by each other.

President Rouhani pointed to the successes and achievements gained in the country in producing coronavirus diagnostic kits as well as other equipment required in the field of combating corona and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to meet demands of friend country of Tajikistan for removing any problem.”

For his part, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon hailed Iran’s achievements in the field of battling the novel coronavirus and added, “evermore expansion of ties and relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the key policies of Tajikistan in its foreign relations.”

