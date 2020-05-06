Iran kicks off exporting ‘corona’ diagnostic kits to Germany, Turkey: envoy

Iranian Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeedinejad in his twitter account on Wed. wrote, “thanks to its talented scientists and experts, Islamic Republic of Iran has now been able to introduce itself among the countries that have the technology of ‘COVID-19’ diagnostic kit.”

Yesterday, Islamic Republic of Iran exported a consignment of 40,000- corona diagnostic kits to Germany which is enough to test four million people, Baeedinejad emphasized.

In line with its humanitarian aids, Islamic Republic of Iran also donated a cargo containing 5,000 corona diagnostic kits to Afghanistan and also Lebanon.

Iran exports corona diagnostic kits at the condition that the country heavily needed to these kits in the beginning of outbreak of COVID-19 in the country but with the cooperation of knowledge-based companies, not only Iran’s requirement to these kits have been met, but also suitable ways have been provided for the country in export of these kits, he stressed.

High capabilities and potentials of domestic knowledge-based firms indicate that Iran can have a strong presence in international markets with the adoption of an accurate supportive approach in line with realizing objectives of the motto of the current year entitled ‘surge in production’, Iran’s Ambassador to UK Baeedinejad underscored.

