'World should stand against US' excessive demands amid pandemic'

Unfortunately, some countries especially the United States are pursuing their political objectives, imposing pressure and sanctions against other countries, and nations and countries should stand against their malicious objectives, said Rouhani in a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday.

The two presidents congratulated each other on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan to the two nations and all Muslims around the world and wished the acceptance of worships in this month, expressing hope that all nations could overcome problems with each other's help.

Referring to the difficulties and problems caused by the outbreak of coronavirus in most countries throughout the world, the two sides stressed the need to develop cooperation and empathy among governments and countries around the world to fight coronavirus.

In this conversation, the Presidents of Iran and Uzbekistan discussed the state of relations and cooperation between the two countries in various fields, calling for the development of relations and cooperation in various fields, including the development of banking cooperation, facilitating the issuance of visas for businesspeople and restoring trade and economic relations to the previous state by fully observing health protocols.

Referring to Iran's success in the fight against coronavirus and the production of equipment and facilities needed in this field, including diagnostic kits and ventilators, Rouhani said, "Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its experience and meet Uzbekistan's needs to fight coronavirus.”

He continued, "unfortunately, some extravagant governments, led by the United States, are pursuing their own political goals and imposing pressure and sanctions on countries and nations, which we must stand up to.”

For his part, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan also praised the achievements and actions taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against coronavirus, saying, "the Islamic Republic of Iran has a special place in the region and the development of relations with this country is very important for us.”

MA/President.ir